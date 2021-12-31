Madhya Pradesh: Haider Shah shines in powerlifting tourney in Turkey, wins silver

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Ashta, Haider Shah, has brought laurels to the country by winning a silver medal in power lifting championship organised by the Asian Power Lifting Federation in Turkey, according to sources in MP Power Lifting Association.

President of the MP Power Lifting Association KR Tiwari, its secretary Dinesh Paliwal and others congratulated him for the success.

Father of Haider, Mubin Shah, runs a grocery store and is a social worker.

He said that Haider took keen interest in sports since he was six years old. Haider always follows the advice of his coach, Ashok Sahu and president of the district Power Lifting Association, Satya Narayan Baria and Nitin Sharma.

Haider who is still in Turkey will return to Madhya Pradesh after two days. The residents of the district are ready to welcome him.

