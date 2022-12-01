Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior traffic police apprises auto drivers of traffic rules

Representative Image | FPJ Correspondent

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Under an awareness campaign aimed at apprising the general public of the traffic rules, the Gwalior traffic police personnel called on the auto drivers of the city on Sunday noon.

On the occasion, the Gwalior traffic police personnel enlightened the auto drivers about road safety and the auto drivers too, listed some of their issues before them, after which, they were assured of their redressal.

Deputy Superintendent of traffic police, Naresh Annotiya and other traffic police personnel reached the Gwalior railway station on Sunday afternoon and interacted with the auto drivers present on the spot. The traffic police personnel advised the auto drivers not to apply brakes suddenly on spotting a passenger and suggested not to drive auto rickshaws on the wrong way.

Following this, Traffic police SHO, Baijnath Prajapati informed the auto drivers of central government’s scheme of provision of Rs 5 thousand as the reward to those persons who take a person injured in a road accident to the hospital. Prajapati also asserted that auto drivers are the ones who can save numerous lives, as they travel throughout the city for the entire day. Prajapati also said that a citation shall also be provided to such auto drivers on occasions such as Republic Day and Independence day.