Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior driver held for molesting 9-year-old

Pexels

Bhopal/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-year-old girl was forced to watch porn video and subjected to 'bad touch' by the driver of her maternal uncle, said the Gwalior police on Sunday. The police have arrested the accused.

The girl along with her had come from Indore to attend a function at her maternal house in Gwalior.

ìOn Saturday, when the girl was alone resting in a room, the accused came into the room saying that he too was very tired driving vehicles and wanted to rest,î said superintendent of police Amit Sanghi to Free Press.

Unaware of his ill-intentions, the minor did not object. The man closed all the doors and windows and lay down near the girl. The driver thereafter played an obscene video on his mobile and showed it to the minor. The accused even allegedly touched the girl inappropriately, said SP.

The girl skipped out of the room making an excuses to go to the washroom. She went running to her mother and seeing her in shock, she asked her the reason. The traumatized child narrated her ordeal to the family. The family members then caught hold of the driver and handed him to police.

Kampu police have registered a case under section 354 of IPC against the accused and have been sent to jail.

Read Also Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh announces teams for All India Civil Services Hockey Championship