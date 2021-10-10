Madhya Pradesh: Guv visits Police Training School in Pachmarhi

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel visited Police Training School in Pachmarhi on Saturday. On this occasion, the governor paid homage to the brave martyrs by laying a wreath at the Martyrs Memorial located at Training School.

He also visited the rest room, dining room etc of the training school. He took the stock from the police officers about the training schedule of the newly recruited police personnel and also observed the weapon exercise demonstration.

He planted a sapling of a special species of Jamun. On this occasion, Inspector General of Police Deepika Suri and incharge of PTC Nimisha Pandey, presented mementos and saplings on behalf of PTC, Pachmarhi.

Before the programme, the Governor prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state by offering prayers at Bada Mahadev Temple in Pachmarhi.

ASP Hoshangabad Awadhesh Pratap Singh, SDM Pipariya Nitin Tale and SDOP Shivendu Joshi were present.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:39 AM IST