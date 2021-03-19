Madhya Pradesh: Guest scholar cannot be replaced by a new candidate, says High Court

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh High Court has categorically said that a guest scholar cannot be replaced by a new candidate. Reports were emanating from several parts of the state that the ‘fallen out’ guest scholars didn’t get joining while a new candidate was called for teaching.

One of such fallen-out guest scholars had approached the High Court. She had pleaded that while she was jobless, another candidate who was not working as a guest scholar earlier, was invited to teach. After all her pleas failed, she approached the High Court.

The High Court has now issued notice to principal secretary of the higher education department and sought reply from him.

High Court had even earlier ruled that no guest scholar should be removed from job unless a permanent staff is posted. It had also said that guest scholars who have been working in colleges across the state should be given preference to teach and new candidates should not be invited unless all guest scholars get engaged.

More than 3,000 guest scholars were rendered jobless after induction of PSC selected assistant professors. After that some of these were taken back on vacant posts while others that remained out of jobs were called ‘fallen out.’

The higher education department had promised to take back all fallen out guest scholars in jobs. But in the recent invitation several new candidates were taken forcing the fallen out guest scholars to approach the court.