Madhya Pradesh: Growth of villages will lead to progress, says Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Girish Gautam said on Tuesday that only development of the villages would lead to the progress of the region.

Gautam who made the statement at a meeting with the officers and employees concerned with the rural development department reviewed the progress of the development schemes in Devtalab assembly constituency.

He asked the government officers and employees social responsibilities together with the routine work.

The villagers should play a key role to implement the government schemes and monitor the progress of work, Gautam said.

The area can progress only with the cooperation of every villager, the Speaker said, adding that every person should get the benefits of the government schemes.

He said that efforts should be made to fill in the ponds and sought everyone’s cooperation.

The work to bring the water of Bansagar to Naigadhi Micro has stopped, and efforts are being made to supply water to 356 villages by December, he further said.

The Speaker assured the villagers that he would make all efforts to work out the problems in villages.

The Speaker also took feedback from the officials of the Village Development Department on the progress of all the projects.

Former deputy chairman of the district Panchayat Rahul Gautam, executive engineer BP Mishra and other officials were present in the meeting.

