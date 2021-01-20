Great fall: Income of Madhya Pradesh mandis slumps to Rs 19 crore from Rs 103 crore

BHOPAL: The income of mandis in Madhya Pradesh has suffered a severe blow after reduction in tax by the state government. The financial health of mandis has gone so bad that its income has come down to Rs 19 crore for the month of December which was Rs 103 crore during the corresponding period in 2019.
Income of mandi board from all divisions for the month of December stood at Rs 19 crore only whereas in 2019 it had registered an income of Rs 103 crore- a fall of about 81%. Maximum fall in income was observed from Rewa division where the income registered a shortfall of 97.18%. Fall in the income of mandis continues unabated.
‘Things will worsen’ : Mandis across the state are facing losses because of the government's Model Mandi Act. Salary of about 150 employees of the Mandi board has not been paid. About 200 mandis will not be able to pay salary to their workers in January. Things will worsen.BB Faujdar Convener of the State Mandi Board Employees Association
The income for the month of November had shown a fall of 53%. State government had reduced the taxes by one third in the same month. The order was implemented from November 13, 2020 and the income from November 14-30 showed a downfall of 53% with immediate effect.
Income of mandis from across the state in the month of November 2019 was Rs 683 crores that was reduced to Rs 318 crores in 2020. The income from mandis dipped by 53% in the first month and reached 81% the next month. Experts opine that this figure may cross the 90% mark for the month of January. Now the employee’ union of Mandi Board has written a letter to MD of the board to resume the old system of duty as the Supreme Court has put a hold on the new agriculture law.
