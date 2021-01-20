Great fall: Income of Madhya Pradesh mandis slumps to Rs 19 crore from Rs 103 crore

BHOPAL: The income of mandis in Madhya Pradesh has suffered a severe blow after reduction in tax by the state government. The financial health of mandis has gone so bad that its income has come down to Rs 19 crore for the month of December which was Rs 103 crore during the corresponding period in 2019.

Income of mandi board from all divisions for the month of December stood at Rs 19 crore only whereas in 2019 it had registered an income of Rs 103 crore- a fall of about 81%. Maximum fall in income was observed from Rewa division where the income registered a shortfall of 97.18%. Fall in the income of mandis continues unabated.