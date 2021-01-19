Six lakh Income Tax payers to be removed from Rs 100 for 100 unit of electricity scheme in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: About six lakh income tax payers reaping the benefits of subsidised electricity meant for the poor will be ousted. The decision was taken during a review meeting of the energy department taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

Officials of the energy department made a presentation mentioning the department’s achievements and beneficiaries of various schemes. It was told that there was an abnormally high number of beneficiaries under the subsidised bill scheme, under which a BPL consumer had to pay Re 1 per unit till consumption of 100 units.

Officials of the department said that, after an inquiry, about 6 lakh consumers were traced who were income-tax payers and yet availing of the benefits of the scheme. CM Chouhan asked the officers to take action immediately and remove them from the list of beneficiaries.

‘Deserving to reap benefits’

The CM has instructed the officials to closely scrutinise the list and remove fake beneficiaries and take action against them. He also asked the officials to realise revenue from big defaulters. Proper implementation of schemes should be ensured so that the deserving could reap the benefits, he said.

The CM asked the officials to fix accountability of workers starting from linesman to top officials. He also appreciated the efforts of the power officials for their innovative approach and consumer-friendly steps.

Increased revenue in 2020

The presentation made by the department said that Rs 1,723 crore had been realized from consumers in December 2019. In December 2020, the figure reached Rs 1,948 crore, which was Rs 225 crore more than in the previous year. This achievement had came at an adverse time during the corona pandemic.

The CM was also told about the progress of the Kusum scheme, under which farmers will get free electricity.