Bhopal: Power bill collection up by Rs 1,832 cr despite Indira Grih Jyoti scheme subsidy

BHOPAL: Power bill collections have increased by Rs 1,832 crore despite implementation of Indira Grih Jyoti scheme in MP wherein more than one crore consumers are availing power at subsidised rates.

“Rs 1,832 crore more revenue collection has been made in year 2019 from April to November compared to last year in these months. This year total Rs 2,017 crore-power revenue collection was made in November, which is Rs 413 crore more compared to that of last year in the same month, said energy minister Priyvrat Singh.

The three distribution companies of the state have made outstanding contribution in revenue collection: over Rs 596 crore was collected by East Zone Power Distribution Company in November 2019, Rs 587 crore has been collected by Central Zone Company and Rs. 834 crore by West Zone Power Distribution Company.

In November, revenue of 31.71% more was collected by East Zone Company, 20.38 per cent by Central Zone Company and 25.63 percent by West Zone Company. This is the highest in any one month after company formation.

Cash revenue recovery per unit in the state has increased from Rs 2.34 last year to Rs 4.14 in November this year. This is 77 percent more than the same month last year.

Consumption in industrial sector increases by 17%

Consumption of electricity has increased in industrial sector in Madhya Pradesh this year. According to the figures provided by industry department 17% more power was used in the year 2018-19 in comparison to the previous year.

Principal secretary, industries, Rajesh Rajora said that it was a positive sign for Madhya Pradesh as electricity consumption has increased by 17% in industrial sector despite a nationwide economic slowdown. About 302 new industrial units have started industrial production in the year 2018-19, he added.

Number of industrial consumers increased from 3513 in 2014-15 to 4652 in the year 2018-19. In terms of electricity units, industries consumed 7492 million units in 2014-15 that rose to 9811 million units in the year 2018-19.