Madhya Pradesh: Govt plans to set up management of hospitals on AIIMS pattern

BHOPAL: The state government plans to set up the management of those hospitals connected with the medical colleges on the pattern of All India Institute of Medical Sciences and well-known private health centres.

An administrative officer may be appointed to deal with the management of the hospitals and the role of doctors confined to handling patients.

The government has begun to think about it after power failure in the corona ward of Hamidia Hospital in the city.

Experts may be assigned the work of managing and controlling the hospitals to improve the health services.

Specialists will be engaged on contract basis to deal with security, administration, fire safety, office management, accounts and legal matters. This will help the doctors to pay full attention to patients.

At present, besides handling patients, the doctors are looking after the hospital management.

The doctors are promoted to the post of medical superintendent. Therefore, they have to handle the patients as well as take care of the management. As a result, the medical services fall short of expectations.

Those who look after the management of private hospitals and AIIMS are different people. The doctors are not asked to deal with the managerial work there.

This is the reason why the doctors in these hospitals can pay attention to patients. And such health centres are better than the ones run by the government.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting to review the death of three patients in Hamidia Hospital after the power went off there.

He made it clear that the management-related work would be given to specialists in this field.

The doctors have always opposed the appointment of administrative officers to hospitals.

On an earlier occasion, the government tried to appoint administrative officers to hospitals, but, because of protest by doctors, it could not be done.

There are indications that the government is again planning to do it.