Madhya Pradesh: Govt issues order on sale of methanol to check spurious liquor manufacturing

BHOPAL: Home department has issued orders in connection with the use and sale of methanol in the state, on Sunday. The order comes in wake of deaths related to consumption of spurious liquor prepared with the help of methanol.

Additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajora issued the orders on Sunday directing adherence to Poison Act 1919 and 2014 related to sale and use of methanol in the state. Now the seller and the manufacturers will have to keep the record of the sale and buyers. The chemical can be only sold to a person who had got the licence of purchase and none other.

Sources informed that the methanol is used by the illicit liquor manufacturers. The chemical is procured from industries for preparing illicit liquor. People manufacturing illicit liquor are not proficient in mixing the correct amount of chemicals thus making the product poisonous. The traders sell the liquor at cheaper rates and claim that it is more ‘effective’.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 10:31 PM IST