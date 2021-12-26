Madhya Pradesh: Govt approves Rs 215.53 cr for Khelo India scheme

Bhopal: Cabinet, on Sunday, approved Rs 215.53 crore for projects under Khelo India scheme, according to government officials on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh will host Khelo India Youth Games 2022-23.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, approved the capital expenditure amount of Rs 137.60 crore for the construction of the International Sports Complex in Bhopal. The stadium will be used for the first time for Khelo India Youth Games in 2022-23. The approved sports complex will be used primarily for various competitions of Khelo India Youth Games 2022-23. It can be used for various international/national competitions held from time to time by the players of sports academies.

Similarly, Cabinet also approved capital expenditure of Rs 38.99 crore for purchase of machines and equipment and recurring expenditure of Rs 15.56 crore per annum for establishment and maintenance of sports complex from the year 2023-24 and revenue non-recurring expenditure of Rs 23.38 crore for successful organisation of Khelo India Youth Games 2022-23, official added.

This is an important decision regarding the organisation of Khelo India Youth Games 2022-23 in Bhopal after the excellent performance of the players of the state in Tokyo Olympics and making Bhopal a sports hub. The Madhya Pradesh government has received in-principle consent to host the Khelo India Youth Games 2022-23 in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, the Cabinet also revised the amount approved for girls education complexes. The cabinet revised the amount of Rs 1877.30 crore in place of the original administrative approval of Rs 1785.51 crore for 65 girls education complex building construction work. The cabinet has approved 1,200 First Response Vehicles (FRVs) for the second phase (2021-2027) of Centralised Police Call Center and Control Room System (Dial-100) service. A detailed action plan for the project of vehicles has been approved for an estimated amount of Rs 1084.52 crore. The number of 2000 FRVs, in the period 2021-2027 has been approved.

The Cabinet gave its approval to amend Rule 3 of the Madhya Pradesh Highway Fund Rules 2012. As amended, all money or receipts specified in sub-section (2) of section 3 and forming part of the Fund shall be deposited in a fund to be called the Madhya Pradesh Highway Fund. The Fund shall be deposited in any nationalised bank or scheduled bank or other financial institution as may be decided by the Executive Committee. The receipts from consumer fee collection and permission and licence fee will be deposited in the fund, which will be called Madhya Pradesh Highway Fund. The Fund shall be deposited in any nationalised bank or scheduled bank or other financial institution as may be decided by the Executive Committee.

