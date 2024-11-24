 Madhya Pradesh Govt Appoints IPS Officer Kailash Makwana As DGP
Madhya Pradesh Govt Appoints IPS Officer Kailash Makwana As DGP

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Officer Kailash Makwana |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government has appointed 1988 batch IPS Officer Kailash Makwana as DGP (Director General of Police). He will take charge on December 1, 2024.

After Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav went on a foreign trip, the Home Department issued orders in this regard late Saturday night. He will replace the current DGP Sudhir Saxena. Notably, DGP Sudhir Saxena is retiring on 30 November 2024.

article-image

Kailash Makwana is currently working as the chairman of MP Police Housing Corporation. He was the DG of Lokayukta during the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government. However, he could only remain on the post for six months.

Talking about his education qualifications, he did BE from MANIT Bhopal, and Master of Technology (M.Tech) from IIT Delhi.

Meeting in Delhi over selection of new DGP

UPSC selection committee held a meeting in Delhi on Thursday over the appointment of a new Director General of Police (DGP) for Madhya Pradesh. Among them, the name of 1988 batch IPS Kailash Makwana was at the top. After this, the names of 1988 batch IPS and DG Home Guard Arvind Kumar and 1989 batch IPS and DG EOW Ajay Sharma were included.

