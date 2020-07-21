Madhya Pradesh Governor's demise: Lalji Tandon's mortal remains consigned to flames

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were among the many who bid adieu to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, whose mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Gulala Ghat here on Tuesday evening.

Tandon had breathed his last on Tuesday morning at the Medanta hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 85.

The last rites of the veteran leader were performed with full state honours.

Earlier, thousands of his friends and well-wishers had turned up at his Sondhi Tola residence to pay their tributes to the leader.

Despite a request from the family to maintain safety protocols amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of his supporters were present at the cremation ground.