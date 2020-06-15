Madhya Pradesh: Governor Lalji Tandon remains in ICU, condition improving

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon remains in the ICU of a private hospital in Lucknow. "He is undergoing intensive treatment," said Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor, here on Monday.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of fever and urinary problems.

Tandon has been kept under the supervision of doctors and his condition is said to be improving. He tested Covid-19 negative at the time of admission.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital and enquired about his health.

