Madhya Pradesh: Government upgrades facilities amid Omicron spread

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst Omicron virus spread, the state government has upgraded medical facilities including increase in number of beds, availability of oxygen concentrators and installation of oxygen plants in government hospitals, according to health department officials. Besides, all 13 medical colleges and their affiliated hospitals in the state have been upgraded.

According to the health department, 38,000 beds have been made available in government hospitals in the state and beds will be made available in private hospitals as per requirement. During the second Covid wave, total beds were 26,267 including ICU/HDU, according to the National Health Mission report.

In all, 6,161 beds are reserved as isolation beds while 14,417 are oxygen-supported beds and 5,689 are ICU/HDU beds in hospitals in the state. The line of treatment has not been changed even after Omicron spread.

Minister speak

State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said Rs 335 crore have been sanctioned for medical facilities in the state's 13 medical colleges. Approval has been given for equipment, pediatric ICU, medicines, consumables, testing, oxygen availability, medical gas pipeline system etc.

Under emergency Covid response package, Rs 215.65 crore have been sanctioned while Rs 63.35 crore have been sanctioned for disaster relief fund and Rs 36 crore for medicines. The Health department has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for consumables.

A provision of 8,300 beds has been made for Covid treatment in medical colleges. In addition to already identified 6,765 beds, 1,535 new beds have been provided in hospitals attached to 13 medical colleges.

2nd wave 3rd wave Hike

6,765 beds 8,300 beds 1535

Third wave

A total of 3358 ICU / HDU beds have been arranged for capacity addition for the third wave of Covid. Arrangements have been made for the treatment of children in 380 PICU beds. Life saving equipment, neonatal ventilators, multi-para monitors, defibrillators, syringe pumps, ICU beds, hospital furniture have been provided in intensive care units.

About 178 oxygen plants have been installed against over 200 sanctioned. Last week, dry run was conducted and 163 were found operational. Remaining 15 will be commissioned shortly.

At present, a collective storage facility of 360 MT liquid oxygen is available in government medical colleges of the state. Apart from this, liquid oxygen tanks, having a capacity of 6 kilo litres each and collective capacity of 248 MT, are being set up in 34 district hospitals.

About 20,000 oxygen concentrators have been made available in government hospitals. Out of them, 13,956 oxygen concentrators have been made available in government hospitals and 1,350 in medical colleges. Besides, the Centre has provided 3,860 oxygen concentrators.

Medical Gas Pipeline System (MGPS) has been installed at all 8300 COVID beds for COVID management.

CM instructs for empanelment of private hospitals

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that private hospitals should also be selected for increasing the number of beds and for Covid treatment. There are no cases of Omicron in Madhya Pradesh yet, but looking at the situation in other states, be fully prepared to deal with the possible third wave of corona in the state, so that there is no danger of the wave coming, he added.

CM said that for the treatment of Covid, make an action plan for every district, so that the patients can be treated there. District wise bed mapping should be done in government and private hospitals. Under the Mukhyamantri Covid Upchar Yojana, the contract of empanelled hospitals will be extended from January 1 to March 31, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:51 AM IST