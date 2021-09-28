Madhya Pradesh: Government to advertise vacancies for assistant professors’ posts

BHOPAL: The state higher department has made preparations to appoint more academic staff to improve quality of education. It will send the advertisement and proposal for recruitment to Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) within two months, department officials said.

“At present, there are about 9,000 sanctioned posts for teaching staff in the department and while over 5,500 regular staff are working. About 3,000 vacancies will be filled gradually,” state higher education minister Mohan Yadav said.

Higher education department principal secretary Anupam Rajan said finance department has given approval for recruitment but with a rider. The higher education department can fill 5% of vacant posts every year.

According to an estimate, 400 posts of assistant professors and sports officers are likely to be advertised this year. To avoid controversy during recruitment process, the department has made provision to ensure that interviews remain integral part of recruitment process. Interviews were done away with in 2017 and that raised controversies, which are still not over.

“Directives have been issued to ensure that interview remains integral part of recruitment process,” Yadav said.

The proposal to MPPSC will be sent by November or December so that recruitment process starts and posts are filled before start of academic session 2022-23.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 07:11 PM IST