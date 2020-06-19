Assam CM Sonowal asks Assam Police to arrest ISI assistant professor Garga Chatterjee for calling Ahom king 'Chinese invader'

On Thursday, Assam CM reportedly asked the state police to take action against West Bengal resident Garga Chatterjee for his remarks on members of the Sukapha and the Ahom community.
According to an Indian Express journalist, the Assam Police has been directed to leave for Kolkata.
Chatterjee, an Assistant Professor with ISI is known for his rabid rants. His Twitter bio reads: “Brain scientist. Columnist. Bangla Pokkho. Bengali Nationalist. Harvard PhD. Professor. Federalist. Sometimes I give back as good as I get.”
Over the years, he has been known to rant against people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and has targeted members of various communities.
The complaint was filed by one Bhaskar Gogoi, who is followed on Twitter by PM Modi.
He had written to the Dibrugarh Police Station that Garga Chatterjee had called Swargadeo Sukapha a ‘Chinese invader’ and accused the Assam CM of celebrating ‘Asom Day’.
The complaint reads: “In that tweet, he maligned Bharatiya Janata Party , Assam Pradesh and tried to link with banned organisation ULFA. In another tweet on same day at 9:19 PM , Garga Chatterjee again maligned Swargadeu Sukapha and his progenies. He indirectly targeted Ahom community as well as greater Assamese society with blatant accusation of being Chinese invaders.”
Who is Garga Chatterjee?
For those not blessed to know Garga Chatterjee, he is an assistant professor at ISI who is known for his foul-mouthed rants against a variety of people.
He had angered all when he said recently on Twitter: “Keep all Biharis in Bihar. 25% of India's problems solved. Keep all UPites in UP. 50% of India's problems solved. Make Marwaris open "business" only in Rajasthan. 75% of India's problems solved. Give Gujaratis contracts & tenders only in Gujarat. 100% of India's problems solved.”
Among those who were furious with the xenophobic rant was Kumar Vishwas who asked Mamata to take immediate action.
He wrote: “Immediate action is required against this person for insulting the citizens of Bihar-UP and for poisoning against the federal nature of the country @MamataOfficial @WBPolice Otherwise it will be understood that this is your political experiment against the unity of the country . Report @TwitterIndia to suspend this account.”
Who was Chaolung Sukaphaa?
Chaolung Sukaphaa (Great Lord Sukaphaa) was the first Ahom King in medieval Assam and the founder of the Ahom kingdom. A Tai prince from Mong Mao, he is considered one of Assam’s most revered figures. Since 1996, December 2 is marked as Sukhaphaa Day or Assam Day (Axom Divawkh)
Calling him a Chinese invader would be deeply problematic given that India wasn’t even a nation state. In fact, like the Mughals, Sukaphaa assimilated with the local culture adopting Sanathan Dharma that was popular in neighbouring Bengal. The Ahoms brought a variety of people to Assam.
