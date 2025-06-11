 Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates
Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates

CM tells farmers’ outfits that the state will not buy green gram

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Government Refuses To Procure Moong, Will Ask Traders To Increase Rates | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government will not procure moong (green grams) on minimum support price (MSP). During talks with the representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) late Tuesday night, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ruled out procuring moong on MSP.

Nevertheless, the farmers’ outfits have been assured that the government will talk to the private traders to increase the rates. But it will not be easy for the government to hike the rates of moong.

According to sources, Yadav clearly told the BKS representatives that the farmers were growing poisonous moong. They are using weedicide to dry moong, Yadav said, adding that it will be wrong to procure such moong.

Farmers’ leader Anjana said the Chief Minister had made it clear that the government would not procure moong on MSP. He said the government had deceived the farmers.

The government should have made it clear before the sowing of seeds that they would not procure moong. The BKS said their agitation had not stopped and the centre should resolve the issue.

The MSP of moong is ₹8,682 a quintal, but it is procured for ₹6,000 a quintal, he said. Anjana said after the agriculture production commissioner’s statement that the government would not procure moong, the rates declined to ₹2,500 a quintal.

