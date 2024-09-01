 Madhya Pradesh Government Proposes & disposes: Neglects Sports In Schools While Announcing Money For Winners
Madhya Pradesh Government Proposes & disposes: Neglects Sports In Schools While Announcing Money For Winners

The tribal students deprived of resources and opportunities to nurture their sporting talents.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Tribal children in School do not have proper resources |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tribal children in schools do not have access to resources and opportunities to nurture their sporting talents. Although the tribal affairs department has allocated budget for sports teachers and infrastructure, it is not being effectively utilised at the ground level.

Out of 52 sanctioned posts of sports teachers in tribal schools, none of them have been filled. Similarly, 208 posts of sports teachers in secondary schools are vacant while only 187 out of 840 posts in primary schools have been filled, leaving 653 positions vacant.

At present, the state has 63 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, 8 Model Residential Schools, 84 Kanya Shiksha Parisars and 94 CM Rise Schools. Though the tribal department runs several schemes to nurture sports talents in schools, it has conveniently ignored the glaring absence of coaching staff.

Students get rewards

The department rewards students who excel in sports. It is Rs 21,000 for first place, Rs 15,000 for second and Rs 11,000 for third in national competitions. For state-level achievers, a first-place finisher gets Rs 7,000, the one who comes second gets Rs 5,000. Student who comes third gets Rs 3,000.

Seema Soni, director of the tribal affairs department, told Free Press that process was underway to fill vacant posts in schools. 

Unspent funds

Though there is budget of Rs 50 lakh for building sports complexes for tribal children, funds were not spent till March 2024. The tribal department currently operates 26 sports complexes for tribal students, with 19 for boys and 7 for girls.

Each academy has 100 seats, except Indore academy, which accommodates 200 students.

