Indore: Car Crashes Into Petrol Station After Hitting Three On Separate Two-Wheelers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A car hit two women on a two-wheeler and a man on a bike before crashing into a pump machine at a petrol station under Aerodrome police station's jurisdiction on Saturday evening. The incident occurred at 6:15 pm on Airport Road when the driver accidentally accelerated the vehicle.

The impact was so severe that two two-wheelers were trapped beneath the car. One of the victims sustained serious injuries.

According to the Aerodrome police, a complaint has been lodged by Priyanshi, wife of Rajesh Kumar Soni, a resident of LIG Colony, against the car's driver (MP09WD7637).

Eyewitnesses said that the accused is the manager of the petrol station where the incident occurred. He started the parked car, which suddenly accelerated forward. At the time of the accident, Priyanshi and her friend Megranka were refueling their two-wheeler. One Neha Pandey was also refueling her two-wheeler, while another man was filling his bike. The car started and headed toward the pump machine. It collided with three vehicles before crashing into the pump machine.

The police seized the vehicle and registered a case against the driver under relevant sections of the BNS.