Madhya Pradesh: Goons attack on Mirchi Baba in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A bunch of goons attacked Swami Vairagyananda Giri Maharaj Mirchi Baba on his way from Shanichara temple near Adityapuram on Sunday night.

The incident occurred when he was returning from the temple. The goons surrounded his car and started throwing stones on it. Mirchi Baba suffered some injuries in the incident.

Soon after the incident, Mirchi Baba informed the police about the incident. Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and brought Mirchi Baba to the Maharajpura police station safely.

Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said that according to the reports, the reason behind the attack was a land dispute as a matter concerned to it was going on in the city. The reason is, however, yet not certified. On the complaint of Mirchi Baba, the police registered a case against unknown people and started an investigation to nab the accused, Sanghi added.

According to reports, this was the second attack on Mirchi Baba in Chambal region within four months. Earlier, there was an attack on Mirchi Baba in August this year when he was on his way to the city from Jarerua Aahram. He somehow managed and ran away from there to save his life. He also received a death threat over the phone in September this year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:40 PM IST