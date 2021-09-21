e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:41 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Global march for justice and peace begins in 12 districts  

Staff Reporter
Ekta Praishad , Bhopal, has organised the event |

BHOPAL: A 12-day global march for justice and peace began in 27 districts of the state on Tuesday to mark International Day of Peace.

The districts include Sheopur, Gwalior, Morena, Shivpuri Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sagar, Raisen, Sehore, Dhar, Jhabua, Umaria, Katni, Satna, Sidhi, Shahdol, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Jabalpur, Seoni, Dindori, Mandla, Betul, Vidisha, and Balaghat

Ekta Praishad , Bhopal  organised the event. The 12-day march, which began on International Day of Peace, will conclude on International Day of Non Violence on October 2 this year.

The march is being organised in 105 districts of the country and as in 25 countries of the world. Around 5,000 persons will walk on foot to cover a distance of about ten thousand kilometers, said Aneesh from Ekta Parishad.  In this 12-day event, a different programme will be organised every day.  Some important issues like climate change, non-violent economy, migration, developing non-violence based leadership skills among youth, etc. will be discussed in these programmes.

Along with this, local issues like how to establish peace in the villages, how to beautify the village, how to ensure everyone's access to pure and potable water etc. will also be discussed and non-violent solutions to local problems will also be discussed.

The march was inaugurated by Gandhian Rajagopal P.V. with a one-day fast at Patna.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:41 PM IST
