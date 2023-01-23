Madhya Pradesh: Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata to be part of syllabus in goverment schools, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu religious texts -- the Ramayana, the Gita, and the Mahabharata -- will be taught to students in government schools, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday. "The Ramayana, the Mahabharata, the Vedas, the Upnishads, the Bhagwad Gita are our invaluable scriptures. These texts have the ability to make a human being moral and complete. We will also (along with other subjects) teach these religious books in government schools. Why not study them?" said Chouhan addressing the ‘Sughosh Darshan’ , a program organised by the Vidhya Bharti at Old Campion ground on Monday he said.

“We have decided to teach Ramayana, Gita, and Mahabharata's glorious chapters even in government schools. By teaching these holy books in the schools, we will make our children moral as well as perfect," he said.

Chouhan said, "I bow to Tulsidas ji who gave us scriptures like Ramcharitmanas. People who insult these great men will not be tolerated. In Madhya Pradesh we will make our children moral and ensure their all-round development by teaching these holy books." "Ram Hindustan Ki Pehchan Hai (Ram is the identity of India)," said Chouhan in an apparent reply to those who made controversial statements against Hindu scriptures like Ramcharitmanas."It is sad to say but there are some people in the country who enjoy criticising our culture, tradition, philosophy of life, great men, spirituality and religion. Such people do not know their importance. They do not know that they are harming the country. This country is not known without Ram. Ram lives in every part of us. When there is happiness in this country, Ram's name is pronounced and when there is sorrow, Ram's name is pronounced. Such people, who insult great men, will not be tolerated," Chouhan added.

Talking about the freedom struggle, the chief minister said it was not that British people gave freedom on a platter, countless revolutionaries sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom. Thanking Vidya Bharti for organizing the programme to remember the freedom fighters, Chouhan said, “it’s unfortunate that for a long time unsung martyrs were not remembered”.

