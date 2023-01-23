Bhopal: Ram is identity of India, why can't be taught in schools, asks Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu religious texts the Ramayana, the Gita, and the Mahabharata -- will be included in Madhya Pradesh's school syllabus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made said on Monday.

While addressing a gathering in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkar here, Chouhan said: "Ram Hindustan Ki Pehchan Hai (Ram is the identity of India)."

He said "our" religious "granthas" (scriptures) are capable to educate people morally, so "why can't these granthas be taught in schools".

The Chief Minister added that, "I am saying this also being the Chief Minister. We have decided to teach Ramayana, Gita, and Mahabharata's glorious chapters even in government schools."

However, it's not the first time when an announcement for including Hindu religious textbooks were made by the ruling BJP in the past few years. State Higher education minister Mohan Yadav in 2020 had said Hindu religious texts will be included in both schools and higher educational institutions.

Initially, a proposal in this regard was first made by State Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam and had recommended the government to consider his proposal to include Ramayana and Geetha in primary school books in Madhya Pradesh.

Further, Chouhan on Monday also announced a slew of developments at religious places linked with Lord Ram.

Chouhan announced that the BJP government has decided to build a 'Vanwasi Lok' in Chitrakoot (in Satna district) and 'Ram Raja Lok' in Orchha in line of 'Mahakal Lok' in Ujjain.

