Madhya Pradesh: Ganjbasoda municipality chairman performs bhoomi pujan of CC road construction works

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): Ganjbasoda municipality chairman Shashi Anil Yadav and other councillors of the municipality performed the bhoomi pujan of CC road construction works in Ward number 17 of the town on Monday, official sources said.

Sources added that the construction works will end by Thursday.

On the occasion, the representative of Member of parliament (MP), Devendra Yadav said that earlier, the road was unsafe for commuters as it was in a battered condition. He added that the residents of the ward demanded to lay a cement concrete (CC) road in the area for smooth commute and prevention of frequent accidents there.

He then said that municipality chairman gave the nod for laying of the CC road, after which the base laying works of the same began.

On the occasion, municipality vice chairman Sandeep Thakur, ward councillor Pinku Sharma, Narayan Soni, Neelu Choubey, Richa Sanjay Bhawsar, Vijay Agrawal and general public was also present.