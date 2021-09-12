Madhya Pradesh: Ganesh idol installed on college premises after administration’s nod

Multai (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has given permission to install the idol of Ganesha on the premises of the government degree college, sources said.

The college management, however, did not allow installation of the statue of Ganesha on the college campus because of the covid-19, sources added.

As a result of the administration’s permission, a dispute over whether the statue of Ganesh should be installed or not, sources further said.

After the college management’s refusal to give permission for installation of the idol of Ganesh, the students took permission from the administration and got the statue installed.

According to reports, the college management also tried to prevent the students with the help of the police from celebrating Ganesh festival on the campus.

The students said they have been celebrating Ganesh festival on the campus for the past four years.

The students had a debate with the college management over the issue, sources added.

The students further said that they made all the arrangement for celebrations keeping in mind the corona-protection norms.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:49 PM IST