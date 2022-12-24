Madhya Pradesh: Four killed after car rams into truck on highway in Betul

e-Paper Get App
The accident occurred on Bhopal-Nagpur Highway in Bhilai village, about 50 km from the district headquarters, around 12 am on Saturday, Multai police station in-charge Sunil Lata said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
The accident occurred on Bhopal-Nagpur Highway. | FP Photo
Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed when their car rammed into a truck on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Saturday.

Prima facie, it appears that the truck driver suddenly turned the vehicle to the left causing the car to ram into it, he said.

Two women were among three occupants who died on the spot, while the driver of the car died on the way to a hospital in Nagpur, he said.

Two men killed in the accident were railway employees, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched for the absconding truck driver.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

