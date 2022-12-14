Madhya Pradesh: After Tanmay's death, a survey of open bore well commences in the Betul district

Representative Image |

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of eight years old Tanmay’s death after falling inside the open bore well in Mandvi village of Betul, a survey has commenced in the entire Betul district to know the exact number of open bore wells. This survey commenced from Monday onwards.

The persons whose bore well is found open will be advised to close it within the stipulated time limit and on non-compliance with the order, strict criminal action will be taken against him.

This survey is being done on the orders of Betul Collector. Police have been authorized to book the persons who do not comply with the advice to properly close the open bore well.

It is learned that the survey will continue for ten days and seven days time will be given to close the open bore well. A team comprising different departments has been formed.

This is an effort from the side of the district administration to prevent any Tanmay-like incident in the future.

Notably, eight years old Tanmay had fallen inside the open bore well situated in the field of neighbour. Even after an 84-hour-long rescue operation, Tanmay could not be saved. This particular incident brought forward the risk posed by open bore wells.