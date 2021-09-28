Madhya Pradesh: Four ex-CEOs among 10 employees of Shivpuri district cooperative bank suspended

BHOPAL: Cooperative and public service management minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria on Tuesday ordered suspension of 10 officials and staffers of Shivpuri district cooperative bank for their alleged involvement in financial irregularity, said an official.

The suspended persons include four officials who earlier served as chief executive officer (CEOs), a bank manager and other staffers.

Minister informed the media that he had got a complaint in which it was stated that in Cooperative bank Shivpuri officials and others had siphoned off the government money.

A 13 member committee was formed to investigate the case and it was instructed to submit the report in one month's time.

The committee submitted the report recently and on the basis of the report the then four chief executive officers including AS Kushwaha, DK Sagar, YK Singh Lata Krishnan have been placed under suspension. The other officers who have been suspended include the former bank managers, accountants and clerks. Their properties were seized and the suspended officials have been attached to various districts till further orders.

