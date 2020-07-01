Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Kamal Nath is new Leader of Opposition, cites legal notice sent by Vivek Tankha

BHOPAL: Former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath is the new Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

The formal announcement for Leader of Opposition is yet to be made but the legal notice sent by Kamal Nath to BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and BJP national vice president Prabhat Jha through his legal counsel Vivek Tankha mentions him as the Leader of Opposition.

The notice sent by Nath relates to defamation. His counsel has mentioned about his reputation and constitutional posts that he had held in his long and unstinted career.