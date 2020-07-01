Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Kamal Nath is new Leader of Opposition, cites legal notice sent by Vivek Tankha

BHOPAL: Former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath is the new Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.
The formal announcement for Leader of Opposition is yet to be made but the legal notice sent by Kamal Nath to BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and BJP national vice president Prabhat Jha through his legal counsel Vivek Tankha mentions him as the Leader of Opposition.
The notice sent by Nath relates to defamation. His counsel has mentioned about his reputation and constitutional posts that he had held in his long and unstinted career.
The notice states that his client (Kamal Nath) is a senior Congress leader known for his successful tenure as parliamentarian, union minister and former chief minister. He represented Lok Sabha nine times till 2019. “He has served as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from November 2018 to March 2020. He presently holds the office of president of MP Congress Committee and is also the leader of Opposition in the state assembly,” the notice mentions.
Though several Congress leaders have been giving statements saying that Kamal Nath should be the Leader of Opposition, no formal announcement has been made till date. Nevertheless, the announcement in this regard is expected to be made sometime before five day monsoon session of state assembly, which begins on July 20.