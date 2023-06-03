Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials chair meeting with task force in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh was on a visit to the Shivpuri district on Saturday and reviewed departmental schemes too. He also attended a meeting of the forest officials with the task force and reviewed the activities ongoing at the Kuno national park and Madhav national park on Saturday, the administrative officials said.

In the meeting, Additional director general of police (ADGP), Project director Uttam Kumar Sharma, chief forest conservator Ramesh Ganava and other officials were also present. Sheopur collector and superintendent of police of Shivpuri were connected to the meeting virtually.

Commissioner Singh held discussions with the Sheopur collector on the safety arrangements ensured for the villagers, in light of the cheetahs left out in the open forest area, development works carried out for the residents of the Mongia village and other issues. Issuing orders, Commissioner Singh said that a meeting should be chaired with the public representatives and villagers ahead of programmes to be organised at the Balarpur temple. He added that the relocation of the people residing close to the national park should be completed as soon as possible and people must be provided the compensation amount necessarily.