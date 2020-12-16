Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Fore breaks out in shanties in Bhopal, cooking gas cylinder blast reported from site

By Staff Reporter

Local residents alleged that a woman in drunken state burnt her own shanty that caused fire to spread. However, police have yet to confirm it.

View of burnt shanties on late Tuesday night
BHOPAL: A fire broke out in shanties near timber market at Chhola on Tuesday night. A cooking gas cylinder blast was also reported from the site. It happened around 11 pm, when a shanty was gutted in fire. The fire soon spread to three other shanties by the time the fire brigade arrived and doused flames.

It took over two-and-a-half hours for fire fighters to bring fire under control. The fire was brought under control by 2.30 am. The Chhola Mandir police have registered a case in this connection.

Fire fighter Pankaj Yadav said fire had gutted all the four shanties before rescue work could finish. Local residents alleged that a woman in drunken state burnt her own shanty that caused fire to spread. However, police have yet to confirm it.

