Madhya Pradesh: Food safety officials seize four quintals of adulterated milk cake

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team comprising food safety officers (FSOs) and Ambah police personnel seized four quintals of adulterated milk cake from a man in Morena, while taking him into custody, the police said on Sunday. The police added that the action was carried out following a tip-off from a whistle-blower. According to Ambah police of Morena, an anonymous tip-off from a whistle-blower claimed that a man, carrying ten cartons of adulterated milk cake along with him, is in a bid to sell them and is standing at the Morena trijunction.

The police informed the FSOs too, after which teams from both the departments rushed to the spot. The suspect was collared by the cops, while the FSOs took sample of the milk cake, which was found to be adulterated. All ten cartons, containing around four quintals of milk cake, were seized by the FSOs, while the accused was taken into custody. Inspector Vinay Yadav, Superintendent of police (SP) Vivek Tomar, Bharat Singh, constables Sitaram, Deepak Pachauri, Narendra Morya, Ompaal Sikarwar and Yogendra Raje played a pivotal role in nabbing the accused.