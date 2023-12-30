Madhya Pradesh: Folk Artistes Delight Audience At Pachmarhi Navrang Fest In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Pachmarhi Navrang, a culture event being organised every year, began from Friday. Legislator from Pipariya, Thakur Das Nagwanshi, SADA chairman Kamal Dhoot, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and district Panchayat CEO SS Rawat inaugurated the event at Hat Bazar in Pachmarhi.

At the inaugural function, folk artistes presented colourful dances which delighted the audience. A resident of Chhatarpur, Kanhaiyalal Vishwakarma, played traditional songs on his flute. Then folk artistes Rajendra Singh and his team consisting of 25 members presented Badhai, Norta, Rai, Jawara and other tribal dance.

The function started with Madhya Pradesh song presented by the students of district Education and Training Institute.

Fragrance of traditional cuisine

A three-day food festival has begun as part of Pachmarhi Navrang. The women members of agriculture, horticulture and self-help groups put up stalls selling various traditional food items. The visitors enjoyed the food. Legislator Thakurdas Nagwanshi said the residents of Narmadapuram should feel proud of Pachmarhi which belongs to the district.

A large number of tourists flock to his hill station every year, he said, adding that the tourists should be welcomed with an open arm. Suggestions should be sought from the tourists for development of Pachmarhi, Nagwanshi said.