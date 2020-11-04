Madhya Pradesh: Five PG students of Jabalpur Medical College booked for abetment to suicide

Five senior PG (Ortho) students of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur have been booked for abetment to suicide of a medico Dr Bhagwat Dewangan.

FIR has been lodged against—Vikash Dwivedi, Salman, Shubhan Sinde, Aman Gautam and Abhishek Geme under section 306 and 34 of IPC, said Garha police. Dewangan, a resident of Chhattisgarh, had taken admission to PG (Orthopedic) after clearing MBBS from Pune Medical College in July 2020. He hanged himself to death on October 1 after being allegedly harassed by his seniors. The very next day after his death, Dewangan’s kin had approached the college dean complaining about the ragging and racial discrimination the medico was subjected to at the college.

Case has been lodged under Section 306 of IPC which reads any person commits suicide, whoever abets the commission of such suicide shall be punished with imprisonment of either imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.