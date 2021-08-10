Madhya Pradesh: Five members of Irani Dera held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five members of Irani Dera were arrested by the Delhi police for looting and duping traders, posing as CBI officials.

The accused Mohabbat Ali, a resident of Irani dera in Bhopal, Shaukat Ali, a resident of Irani dera in Bhopal and Mohammad Kabali, Anwar Ali Mukhtiyar Hussain all residents of Raisen district were arrested by the sleuths of Delhi police on Monday.

The cops of Delhi police had contacted the Bhopal crime branch and they assisted in their arrest. All these accused had duped several traders posing as CBI officials. The cops have recovered 3 gold chains, mobile phones, 2 torches, 5 fake identity cards.

ASP crime branch Gopal Dhakad said that if required, we will also seek their custody to establish if they were involved in any crime in the state capital.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 11:54 PM IST