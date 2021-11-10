Madhya Pradesh: Five held, 10 stolen bikes recovered

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Five motorcycle lifters have been arrested and ten stolen bikes recovered from their possession, official sources said on Tuesday.

Sub-divisional officer of police Pipria, Shivendu Joshi, said that a team set up under police station in charge Umesh Tiwari busted the vehicle lifters’ gang.

The police arrested five and were searching for another vehicle lifter.

According to reports, when the police were quizzing the suspects in connection with lifting vehicles they came to know that a man identified as Lakhsman is the ringleader of the gang.

Lakshman, a resident of Mata Mohalla in Gadarwara area in the city, is the kingpin of the gang.

Lakshman, together with his cohort, Brijesh Jatav used to steal vehicles, the police said, adding that 12 cases have been registered against the criminal at Gadarwara police station.

He was involved in stealing seven motorcycles from different places in Gadarwara.

Besides that, cases have been registered against Lakshman in Saikheda police station, the police said.

The criminal has two chums: Nilesh Vansakar Raghvendra.

Nilesh, a resident of Ahegaon, used to find out customers for buying stolen bikes and Raghvendra, a resident of Podar, sent the bikes to the customer.

The customer would pay for a motorcycle either in cash or through pay phone, the police further said.

Both Raghvendra and Neelesh used to get commission for the work they did. Raghvendra and Neelesh have been arrested.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 12:07 AM IST