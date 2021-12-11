Madhya Pradesh: Five drone schools will be set up in state, says CM Chouhan

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that drone technology is a new revolution and five drone schools will be set up in the state. The schools will be opened in Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Sagar.

He made the above announcement in a drone fair organised in Gwalior on Saturday. CM Chouhan has reached here to inaugurate the fair.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “a new revolution has been starting in the country from today. The drone will be a backbone for transportation in our country. These drones will help to reach where humans cannot.”

Chouhan said, “the drones will be effective in different areas which includes mapping of villages, border security, farmer's help, transportation of medicines in hilly areas and others. The drone will set a new dimension in the field of technology.”

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, “Farmers across the country will move towards modern farming with the help of drones. Drones can be used for killing locusts in the farmland. Farmers can achieve a new height of success with the help of drones in agriculture. Trails projects are going on.”

A demo of a 30-liter capacity drone was also presented at the fair. The fully filled drone can spray insecticides and pesticides in about one acre of land easily. Apart from this, many such drones were displayed in the fair which could help farmers like sowing of seeds and other things.

Many drone manufacturing companies also participated in the fair. Owners of drone manufacturing companies said that if the farmers would like the drone technology, then it would be made available to them through loans, or subsidies by the government.

Experts who came to the fair said that these drones can be used in different fields as well. The utility of drones was seen in other departments such as preparing land records, or land mappings. Drones used for police surveillance were also displayed in the fair.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, other ministers and officials of the department attended the inaugural program.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 07:32 PM IST