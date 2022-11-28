Madhya Pradesh: First share-holding for farmers comes up in Khurai

FP Photo

Khurai (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh inaugurated the office of the first share-holding company of farmers under the Central Government's ISED scheme at Khurai on Monday. Singh appealed to the farmers to work hard under the scheme so that they may earn a good profit.

Inaugurating the Himvasini Farmer Producer Company Limited on the Khurai Krishi Upaj Mandi premises, Singh informed the farmers about the format of the scheme.

It works like a share-holding company of farmers and aims to generate employment in villages and help farmers.

Singh further said that the way the farmers of New Zealand, Maharashtra and Gujarat are earning additional income sitting at home through cooperatives, the central government through ISED is working for the country.

Efforts are being made to teach the farmers how to market and brand agriculture-related products by forming a company.

If work is done with dedication, great success is achieved.Otherwise, there is a possibility of loss, he said.

In the programme, the director of the scheme, Dwarka Singh presented the draft of the scheme to the farmers. Many eminent farmers including Ramniwas Maheshwari, Prem Singh, Omprakash Maheshwari, District President Jamna Prasad Ahirwar, Kunwar Singh Yadav, Raghubir Singh Bina, MS Masab, Urmila ji, Madhavi Kurmi were present in the program.