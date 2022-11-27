Indore: Hukumchand Mills issue; Mayor meets workers says will ensure they get their pending dues

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav attends a thanksgiving event on the Hukumchand Mills premises on Sunday. | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushpyamitra Bhargav, on Sunday, met workers of the closed-down Hukumchand Mills and promised them that he would make all efforts so that they get their pending dues. Two days after Mayor- in-Council approved a proposal suggesting formation of an agency which will ensure payment of the pending dues of Hukumchand Mills workers, Bhargav went to meet the workers on the mill premises.

The workers had organised a thanksgiving event for the mayor. Bhargav said he just took the first step to make sure that the workers get their pending dues. “I won’t accept thanks until the mission is fulfilled,” he told the workers.

At the last meeting, MiC had decided to put a proposal in the high court stating that the dues of mill workers should be cleared and some infrastructure created on the mill land which will be beneficial for the city. “We’ll go ahead if the court permits us,” the mayor had told reporters.