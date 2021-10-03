Madhya Pradesh: First case of Black Fungus reaches Jabalpur Medical College

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the first such incident, a youth suffering from dengue has come under the grip of black fungus in Jabalpur.

Both the eyes of the victim have been filled with pus. Doctors are also surprised about this case of black fungus after dengue.

According to Dr Kavita Sachdeva, Head of ENT Department of Jabalpur Medical College, the 40-year-old patient had come a week ago. He was suffering from dengue.

He stayed at home for a few days and received treatment from the local doctor. A few days later, he complained of red eyes and visited an ophthalmologist from where he was referred to the medical ENT department.

"The victim was first treated for dengue. Meanwhile, he was given medicine for black fungus. Now the dengue patient is completely cured and his platelet level is also normal. After necessary research, he will be operated on for black fungus. A lot of pus is filled behind both the eyes of the patient. It will be operated near the nose with a telescopic method," said Dr Kavita Sachdeva.

Earlier, doctors, nationwide, had claimed that this disease was to end by August, but it is shocking to come to the fore of dengue victims suffering from black fungus. The patient did not even have covid nor does he have sugar disease.

However, Sachdeva, other doctors believe that the local doctor may have given some medicine during the treatment of dengue, resulting in a reaction. "Due to this, the victim may have come in the grip of black fungus. Or it could be that he had mild-impact covid before dengue and he was not aware of it," claimed Sachdeva.

