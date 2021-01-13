Madhya Pradesh: First batch of 94,000 doses of Covishield vaccine arrives

Bhopal: The first consignment of about 94,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine reached the Bhopal airport on Wednesday, a state government official said.

The batch of the vaccine doses arrived at the Raja Bhoj Airport in a scheduled flight from Mumbai, said the official of the Public Relations Department. "About 94,000 vials of the vaccine in different boxes have arrived in Bhopal," he said.

He said the insulated van of the state Health department transported these boxes of the doses to the State Vaccine Centre. These doses would be dispatched to eight districts from Bhopal under the supervision of officials, the official said.

Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang inspected the arrangements made at the vaccine centre, he said. According to officials, about five lakh health and frontline workers will be administered the shots in the first phase of the inoculation drive beginning January 16.

The dispatch of of the Covishield vaccine began on early Tuesday from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). As on January 12, Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 case tally stood at 2,49,553, as per the state government.