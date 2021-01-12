Indore: Divisional Commissioner, collector inspect the regional and district vaccine storage centre aheaad of COVID vaccine arrival

Indore: Expecting the arrival of the much awaited COVID-19 vaccine in next two days, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and Collector Manish Singh inspected the regional vaccine storage centre and district vaccine storage centre on Tuesday.

Officials checked the storage facility, ensuring safe and secure transportation of the vaccine from the airport to regional storage centre and district storage centre.

“As many as three refrigerator vans will be used in Indore while one each in other districts of the division to transport the vaccine to the storage facility. Vaccines would be distributed to focal points and to the centres,” Dr Sharma informed.

Meanwhile, collector Manish Singh said that they have a storage capacity of about 12 lakh doses and it can be increased to 20 lakh doses if required.

“We will start the vaccination drive on January 16 at eight hospitals including MY Hospital, Hukumchand Polyclinic, Unique Hospital, Apollo Hospital, and Bombay Hospital. Our preparations are completed and we will organise an orientation programme for all the employees and staff who will participate in the same,” Singh said.