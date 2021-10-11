Madhya Pradesh: Fine worth Rs 1.31L slapped on cattle owners in city

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has imposed a fine of Rs 1, 31, 000 on 297 people for leaving their cattle to roads, official sources said on Monday.

Out of Rs 1, 31, 000, a sum of Rs 80,000 was recovered from them, and 623 heads of cattle have been tagged and their details put on portal, sources further said.

According to project officer of urban development department Mohini Sharma, a team has been working at seven places in the district to stop cattle menace on roads.

She further said that the team would continue to work in all the seven areas in the city to deal with stray cattle, so that there might not be any problems for the commuters.

The team has been taking action against the owners of cattle for leaving their livestock to roads, she said.

The stray cattle cause traffic gridlock as well as road accidents. To stop road accidents due to stray cattle, an 81-member team, comprising the officials of the civic body and those of the veterinary department, has begun to impose fines on them by identifying the owners of such cattle by tagging the animals.

According to reports, after receiving complaints about the stray cattle menace from the public, the collector inspected the city roads.

During such an inspection, he had to face traffic jams at several places because of the stray cattle.

Therefore, he issued instructions to the officials to identify the owners of such and impose fines on them.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:29 PM IST