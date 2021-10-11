Madhya Pradesh: 8 taken into custody after Hindu groups object to 'controversial' religious books

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Eight persons were taken into custody in Datia town in Madhya Pradesh after some Hindu outfits accused them of distributing what they claimed were controversial books about religious conversion, police said on Monday.

A group of 10 people, including five women, were distributing religious books on Sunday when some people objected to it and alerted the police, an official said.

Those who were distributing the books were soon joined by their supporters at the police station and both sides created ruckus, leading to eight people being taken into custody, he said.

"We have taken a case under section 505(2) of Indian Penal Code (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes) against 10 persons, two of whom are unidentified," Kotwali police station in charge Ravindra Sharma said.

"Acting on a tip off, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists brought the group from near Holy Cross School after alleging that the books the latter were giving out were about religious conversion. We are probing the matter," he said.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 03:43 PM IST