Madhya Pradesh: Finals of State Ranking Tennis Tournament on Saturday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The semi-finals of Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Under-18 Boys, Under-14 Girls and Women’s Singles of the 2nd Madhya Pradesh State Ranking Tennis Tournament were held at Springfield World School in Vidisha on Friday.

The final matches for Under-14 Boys and Under-12 Girls categories will be played on the concluding day from 9 am while Men’s Doubles, Women’s and Men’s singles and Under-18 Boys’ categories’ matches will be played from 3 pm onwards.

Semi-final results:

Men's Singles

Akash Nandwal (Indore) beat Aman Bhavsar (Indore) 6-4, 6-4

Ronak Wadhwani (Bhopal) beat Anmol Yadav (Indore) 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Ganeshi Aaniya beat Suhani Yadav (Bhopal) 6-2, 6-2.

Ruvita Meena (Bhopal) beat Khushi Sen (Bhopal) 6-2, 6-1.

Under-14 Boys

Khushveen Jeffrey (Bhopal) beat Vishal Chaudhary (Indore) 6-2, 6-1.

Surya Pratap Kumre (Bhopal) beat Pushpendra (Vidisha) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

Under-18 Boys

Yashraj Sharma (Gwalior) beat Ganesh Swami (Indore) 6-0, 6-0.

Khushveen Jeffrey (Bhopal) beat Abhiyansh Parwal (Indore) 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Akash-Virbhadra beat Pratibha-Arun 6-3, 6-2.

Alok-Ronak beat Aman-Anmol 2-6, 6-3, 10-5.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 09:58 PM IST