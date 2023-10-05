Madhya Pradesh: Fight Is Against Injustice, Says Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy collector Nisha Bangre has launched a march from Amla since September 28, carrying the Constitution of India and the Bhagavad Gita.

She is reaching Bhopal covering 335 km. She reached Sethani Ghat in Narmadapuram on Wednesday and worshipped the Narmada river, praying for her victory against injustice.

Her fight is not related to the acceptance of her resignation but associated with her rights which have been denied to her, Bangre said.

On the one hand, the government is talking about giving reservation to women, but on the other, when a woman wants to join politics, the government is preventing her, she said.

Bangre said she had left her family members, including her three-year-old son at home, and resolved to walk up to the Chief Minister’s Office and inform Shivraj Singh Chouhan about her demands.

If her demands are not fulfilled, she will observe fast unto death, Bangre said.

To a question about the party she wants to join, Bangre said it was not yet decided.

Her march from Amla in Betul entered its sixth day on Wednesday, and she will reach Bhopal through the native village of Chouhan, Jait.

The Congress workers welcomed her in Itarsi and in Narmadapuram.

City unit president of the Congress Dharmendra Tiwari, leader of opposition Nagar Palika Anokhi Rajoria, former president of the party’s city unit Rakesh Sharma and many other Congress were present at the time of welcoming her.