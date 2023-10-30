Madhya Pradesh: FDA Collects Food Samples From 15 Eateries

Madhya Pradesh: FDA Official Inspects Chaat Shop, Sends Samples To Lab In Rajgarh |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Teams of Food and Drug Administration Department(FDA) inspected 15 eateries on Saturday and collected food samples from there. It was aimed to check food adulteration, which is common amid festive season.

The FDA team was led by Dr Rakesh Sharma. The team visited Ganesh traders shop first, from where they seized samples of lentils and pickle masala, ghee. Following this, the team reached Anand dairy, from where samples of milk and besan were collected.

The team then reached Siddh Baba dairy from where samples of semolina, coriander powder and dry coconut powder were collected. All these samples were then sent to Bhopal for testing.