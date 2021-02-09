Madhya Pradesh: Father is chief secretary, son collector

Bhopal: It has happened for the first time in the state that father is the chief secretary and son is a collector.

A 2013-batch IAS officer, Amanveer Bains, was posted as collector of Betul on Tuesday.

Along with Amanveer, Mayank Agarwal was posted as collector of Neemuch.

After a video conferencing with commissioners and collectors on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh removed collector of Betul Rakesh Singh and that of Neemuch Jitendra Raje.

Posting of 2013-batch IAS officers began with the collector of Katni, Priyank Mishra.

Mishra was posted after Chouhan’s first video conference with collectors and commissioners.

Amanveer was on the second number in the batch. Therefore, it was his time to become the collector.

He has been made collector according to serial number. Interestingly, it has happened for the first time when the father is holding the post of chief secretary, the son has become a collector.

Earlier, when KS Sharma was the chief secretary, his son Manish Shanker Sharma was the SP of Raisen.